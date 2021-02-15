Money spent on subscription-based apps grew by 34% in 2020: Report

Alphabet came out on top this year in terms of subscription app spending, both globally and in the U.S. YouTube was the subscription app leader across both stores, earning $991.7 million in gross revenue globally and $562 million in the U.S. It was also the top-earning subscription app on the App Store, whereas Google One was the top-grossing app on Google’s marketplace with more than $445 million generated globally and $255.7 million in the U.S.