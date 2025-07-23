Moto 360 could return in 2025 with a smarter look and smarter software

Motorola seems ready to revive its most iconic wearable. The Moto 360, once seen as the crown jewel of Android Wear devices, is expected to return in 2025 with a new design and modern features. Renders leaked by Android Headlines reveal a smartwatch that holds on to the original round-faced appeal while introducing modern refinements.

What to expect? The stainless steel-like casing, circular bezel and rotatable crown bring back memories of the original design. However, this time, Motorola has opted for a more premium look with metal link bands and a neatly polished finish. The smartwatch also features a second button below the crown, much like some recent watches from Samsung and OnePlus.

Software is where the 2025 Moto 360 could get interesting. Unlike its predecessors, the new model may feature two different operating modes. One is expected to be Google’s Wear OS, offering support for apps, maps, and voice assistant features. The other is a real-time OS that helps stretch battery life by handling essential tasks like step counting, media control, and Bluetooth calling.

This approach aims to combine power and efficiency, which has become a popular solution among smartwatch brands. With this dual-mode operation, users could enjoy both performance and extended usage without needing to recharge frequently.

The history of the Moto 360 is one of early innovation followed by quiet absence. Launched in 2014, it was among the first smartwatches to adopt Android Wear. It brought a round display to the table when most competitors were still using square designs. A second version followed, but the line faded before making a return through licensing in 2019.

The 2025 model signals a more direct involvement from Motorola. This time, the development is expected to happen in-house, reflecting a renewed interest in the wearables market.