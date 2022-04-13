Moto G22 with 50MP camera sale starts, can be purchased under 10k

Moto G22 comes in two colour variants; Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black at ₹10,999. Customers can avail the bank offers and get the device at an effective price of just ₹9,999 on Flipkart till today and tomorrow, on limited stocks only. The Moto G22 will also be available in a third colour, Mint Green, soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}