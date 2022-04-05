Motorola is going to launch a new smartphone this week. Known as Moto G22, the phone will be launched on April 8 in India. It will be launched via Flipkart that has created a micropage for Moto G22. The Moto G22 will be a quad camera phone and with a single selfie lens. Motorola is known to bring near stock Android experience in its phones and Moto G22 will be no different.

The page created for it on the e-commerce portal, Flipkart, says that Moto G22 will use a 16MP selfie camera in a dot display design. The Moto G22 is going to get 90Hz of screen refresh rate that hints that it is going to be a budget-segment phone.

There are no talks of 5G either so the Motorola G22 is going to be a 4G phone featuring MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It will come in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. It will run on Android 12 out of the box with a bit of customization. The Moto G22 will also get an expandable slot of up to 1TB via microSd card.

Moto G22 will use a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 20W charger. It is going to be a splash-resistant phone. It will be an IPS LCD display of may be around 6.6 inches.

In cameras, the company has used 50MP quad camera set up in Moto G22. There will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a depth and macro sensors. On top of it, Moto G22 will have face unlock feature along with the side-mount fingerprint scanner for security.

