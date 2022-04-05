Moto G22 with 50MP lens launches on April 8, know its features

Motorola is going to launch a new smartphone this week. Known as Moto G22, the phone will be launched on April 8 in India. It will be launched via Flipkart that has created a micropage for Moto G22. The Moto G22 will be a quad camera phone and with a single selfie lens. Motorola is known to bring near stock Android experience in its phones and Moto G22 will be no different.

