Motorola has today launched Moto G22 with a renewed design, a 6.5 inch 90Hz refresh rate display, along with a 16MP selfie, 50MP quad-camera system, and a large battery supported by a 20W TurboPower charger. Moto G22 comes with Android 12 out-of-the-box experience.

Moto G22 uses quad camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide camera in this segment. The ultra-wide camera lens squeezes 4x more and the depth sensor is designed to turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits. It has a 50MP main camera sensor. Moto G22 comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G22 comes with out of the box near-stock Android 12 which gives an ad-free experience. Motorola also delivers its proprietary Business Grade security with ThinkShield for mobile that comprises of a suite of hardware and software security features to protect your data from malware, phishing, and other threats.

Moto G22 features a 90Hz 6.5 inch IPS LCD punch hole display. Furthermore, it has a 5,000mAh battery along with a 20W charger.

Moto G22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor with 4GB (LPDDR4X) RAM.It gets the water-repellent design, a side fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Availability, Pricing

Moto G22 will go on sale starting April 13 in two colour variants including Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black at ₹10,999. Customers can avail the bank offers and get the device at an effective price of just ₹9,999 on Flipkart between 13th – 14th April, on limited stocks only. The Moto G22 will also be available in a third colour, Mint Green, soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.