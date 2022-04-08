Moto G22 with near-stock Android 12 launched. Check price and features

Moto G22 will go on sale starting April 13 in two colour variants including Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black at ₹10,999. Customers can avail the bank offers and get the device at an effective price of just ₹9,999 on Flipkart between 13th – 14th April, on limited stocks only. The Moto G22 will also be available in a third colour, Mint Green, soon.