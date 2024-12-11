Motorola recently announced a generation G-series smartphone, the Moto G35 in the budget segment. The smartphone has grabbed much attention for its advanced feature offering despite being available at a very affordable price. The Moto G35 is powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also comes with a dual camera setup, 120Hz display, and other features that make it stand out from the crowd. Therefore, if you are also looking for budget smartphone options, the Moto G35 could be the right choice.

Moto G35: All details Design and display: The Moto G35 comes with a premium vegan leather back panel with an IP52 rating for dust and water protection. On the front, it is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. While it has an IPS LCD display, users can still enjoy FHD viewing and enjoy smooth scrolling with the high refresh rate. It also comes with Display Color Boost features that improve the screen visibility and colour quality.

Camera: The Moto G35 features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP quad-pixel main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, which are mostly found in mid-range smartphones. It also features a 16MP selfie camera with Face Retouch mode that enhances the skin tones. Users can also take advantage of AI editing tools such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur via the Google Photos app.

Performance and battery: Moto G35 is powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, enabling users to effortlessly save photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. It is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Therefore, users can enjoy long hours of usage without worrying about recharging the device every few hours.

Connectivity and other features. The smartphone is known to be “Segment’s Fastest 5G Speed” as it offers 12 5G bands with an octa-core processor. Additionally, it also offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and other connectivity options. Buyers can enjoy all these features of Moto G35 at just Rs.9999.