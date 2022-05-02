OPEN APP
Moto G52 sale with 5,000mAh battery, pOLED display commences tomorrow
Motorola newly launched budget segment phone, Moto G52, will go on sale tomorrow. It was launched on April 25 with with pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display. The phone also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 25% extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology.  It also has DC dimming and 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification. Moto G52 also comes with Dolby Atmos speakers.

Moto G52 gets Android 12, with assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates. It further packs a 50MP quad function camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 16MP front lens.

Moto G52 features 33W charger and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone runs on Snapdragon 680 coupled with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.  It also comes with an IP52 water-repellent design. Other key features include 1TB expandable storage with a microSD card, design, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face unlock.

Moto G52 has been priced at 14,499 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 6GB/128GB variant will cost 15,499. It will go on sale on May 3 at 12 noon in two colour variants; Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

