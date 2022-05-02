Moto G52 sale with 5,000mAh battery, pOLED display commences tomorrow

Motorola newly launched budget segment phone, Moto G52, will go on sale tomorrow. It was launched on April 25 with with pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display. The phone also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 25% extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology. It also has DC dimming and 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification. Moto G52 also comes with Dolby Atmos speakers.

