Motorola upcoming smartphone, Moto G52, will use the Snapdragon 680 processor and Android 12 out of the box. Launched already in the European market, Moto G52 will feature quad rear camera, dot pOLED display.

Moto G52 will be launched on April 25 and which will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone. Moto G52 will use 50MP quad camera set up. With a main lens of 50MP, it will get an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth and a2MP macro sensor. Moto G52 will come with a 16MP selfie camera. Motorola G52 is expected to run on a 5,000mAh battery coupled with a 33W charger.

Motorola G52 is expected to feature a 6.6 inch pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Notify Me page is already live on the e-commerce platform. It will be launched in two colours; Black and White.

Moto G52’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset may be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will also come with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for sound.

Moto G52 is a budget segment phone and is expected to start with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone will be available across the retail stores as well apart from being available on Flipkart.