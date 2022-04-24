Moto G52 to use Snapdragon 680 chipset, Android 12. Launches tomorrow

Moto G52 will be launched on April 25 and which will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone. Moto G52 will use 50MP quad camera set up. With a main lens of 50MP, it will get an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth and a2MP macro sensor. Moto G52 will come with a 16MP selfie camera. Motorola G52 is expected to run on a 5,000mAh battery coupled with a 33W charger.