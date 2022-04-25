Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Moto G52 with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 processor launched. Price and availability

Moto G52 with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 processor launched. Price and availability

Moto G52 will have pOLED display.
1 min read . 12:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Moto G52 features 33W charger and a 5,000mAh battery

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Motorola has today launched Moto G52 with pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display. The phone also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 25% extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology.  It also has DC dimming and 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification. Moto G52 also comes with Dolby Atmos speakers.

Motorola has today launched Moto G52 with pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display. The phone also comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 25% extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology.  It also has DC dimming and 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification. Moto G52 also comes with Dolby Atmos speakers.

Moto G52 gets Android 12, with assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates. It further packs a 50MP quad function camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 16MP front lens.

Moto G52 gets Android 12, with assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates. It further packs a 50MP quad function camera system with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 16MP front lens.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Moto G52 features 33W charger and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone runs on Snapdragon 680 coupled with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.  It also comes with an IP52 water-repellent design. Other key features include 1TB expandable storage with a microSD card, design, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face unlock.

Moto G52 has been priced at 14,499 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 6GB/128GB variant will cost 15,499. It will go on sale on May 3 at 12 noon in two colour variants; Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White on Flipkart and leading retail stores.