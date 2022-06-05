Motorola will launch a new G series smartphone this week in India. This new G series smartphone will be known as Moto G82 5G. With this Motorola continues to use the pOLED display in its phones. Moto G82 5G will come with features like 50MP main camera with OIS, Snapdragon processor and 120Hz refresh rate. Moto G82 5G will be launched on June 7 and it will be a Flipkart exclusive phone.

Motorola has used the Snapdragon 695 processor in the Moto G82. The 5G phone may come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will also get an expandable slot up to 1TB. The phone might come pre-loaded with near stock Android 12 out of the box.

Moto G82 5G will use triple rear cameras. The main lens is a 50MP shooter with OIS coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a dedicated macro lens of 2MP. The phone will have a 16MP selfie camera.

Motorola has packed the G82 with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 30W charger inside the box. The smartphone is IP52 rated for splash resistance. It will be sold in two colours; Meteorite Gray and White Lily. Moto G82 5G features a 6.6 inch display having 120Hz refresh rate.

The mid-segment phone, Moto G82 5G, price may start around ₹17,999 for the 6GB variant.

Before this, Motorola had also launched an E series phone in the budget segment, the Moto E2s, on Flipkart, JioMart, Reliance Digital and across 60,000+ retail stores, through Jio Mart Digital. The phone has a 90Hz panel with 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a punch hole design.