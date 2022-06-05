Moto G82 5G arrives on June 7 with 50MP camera, Snapdragon SoC. Expected price

Motorola will launch a new G series smartphone this week in India. This new G series smartphone will be known as Moto G82 5G. With this Motorola continues to use the pOLED display in its phones. Moto G82 5G will come with features like 50MP main camera with OIS, Snapdragon processor and 120Hz refresh rate. Moto G82 5G will be launched on June 7 and it will be a Flipkart exclusive phone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}