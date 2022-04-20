Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Motorola announces Moto G52 for next week. Expected features

Motorola announces Moto G52 for next week. Expected features

Moto G52 will be launched next week in India.
1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Moto G52 will use 50MP triple camera set up

Motorola new smartphone, Moto G52, has been announced for next week in India. Launched already in the European market, Moto G52 will feature triple rear camera, dot pOLED display. Moto G52 is a 4G phone and is expected to ship with Qualcomm chipset.

Moto G52 will be launched on April 25 and which will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone. Moto G52 will use 50MP triple camera set up. With a main lens of 50MP, it is likely to get an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. Moto G52 might come with a 16MP selfie camera. Motorola G52 is expected to run on a 5,000mAh battery coupled with a 30W charger.

Motorola G52 is expected to feature a 6.6 inch pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Moto G52 could get Snapdragon 680 with up to 6GB RAM.

The Notify Me page is already live on the e-commerce platform. It will be launched in two colours; Black and White.