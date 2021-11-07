Motorola has launched a new smartphone, Motorola E30, in European market. The new Motorola E30 targets the budget segment buyers with its features. The Motorola E40 looks quite similar to Motorola E40 with few changes. The newly launched Motorola E30 comes with Android Go edition, a huge battery and punch-hole display. The smartphone also features triple camera setup which was also there in its predecessor, Motorola E40.

Specifications

The Motorola E30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 chipset, along with a single 2GB of RAM option. It has a 32GB internal storage. The handset also has a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone is driven by a huge 5,000mAh battery. The E40 is also IP52 rated for splash resistance.

In optics, Motorola E30 features triple camera setup having 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie lens.

Price

The Motorola E40 is priced COP 529,900 (nearly ₹10,200) for the single 2GB+32GB storage variant. The phone is available for purchase in some South American regions including Colombia and Slovakia in Blue and Urban Grey colour options.

The company has not yet announced the availability of Motorola E30 in India. The Motorola E40 is available in India with same kind of features such as triple camera, punch-hole display, 90Hz refresh rate at around ₹8,549.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.