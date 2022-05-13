Motorola has introduced Moto days in an exclusive collaboration with Flipkart, wherein the customers will be able to purchase their favorite smartphones from the Motorola G, E, and Edge series with discounts from 14 May to May 18.

The mid-range smartphone, Moto G60 is available at ₹14,999 with a 108MP camera system. The Moto G60 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate with 6.8 inch HDR10 display.

The Moto G31 will be available at ₹10,999. The affordable smartphones in India comes with an AMOLED display. The Moto G31 is also packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for computing, a 50MP quad function camera system, and a 5,000 mAh battery to support days of usage.

Heavy discounts are also available on the edge family devices such as the Edge 20 Fusion, which features the 13 5G bands, a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, and comes with a 108MP Quad function camera setup. It will be available at an offer price of ₹18,999. Motorola’s flagship, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 144Hz 10-bit pOLED display along with many other features will be on sale for just ₹44,999.

Additionally, the latest addition to E series, the Moto E40 featuring a 6.5 inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, Unisoc T700 processor, a 48MP triple-camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery will be on sale at a discounted price of just ₹9,999.

There are offers on other Motorola phones as well. You need to check the individual phones on Flipkart for the applicable offers.