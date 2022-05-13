Motorola brings Moto Days sale on Flipkart. Check offers on the phones here

Heavy discounts are also available on the edge family devices such as the Edge 20 Fusion, which features the 13 5G bands, a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, and comes with a 108MP Quad function camera setup. It will be available at an offer price of ₹18,999. Motorola’s flagship, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 144Hz 10-bit pOLED display along with many other features will be on sale for just ₹44,999.