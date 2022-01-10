Motorola brings Moto G71 5G with 50MP camera. Know its price, availability

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, Motorola, has brought in yet another mid-segment smartphone to India. Called the Moto G71, the smartphone will retail on e-commerce portal, Flipkart, and the sale of it starts from January 19. Motorola G71 comes with punch hole display, triple rear cameras, fingerprint scanner, and near stock Android experiences. Motorola has priced it at ₹18,999 for the Indian buyers, which makes the phone to compete against Redmi Note 11T, Realme 8s and iQOO Z3.

Moto G71 is also a 5G-enabled handset. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset along with 6GB RAM. The phone comes with Android 11 and My UX on top of it.

The Moto G71 5G has a 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD+ display having 60Hz standard refresh rate. The punch hole display phone houses a 16MP selfie camera. The G71 is also IP52 rated which makes it splash resistant.

The smartphone sports triple rear cameras with a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For backup, Moto G71 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charger.

