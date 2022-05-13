Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 30 and claims it is India’s lightest 5G smartphone at 155gm and the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone measuring just 6.79mm. The Motorola Edge 30 is also the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. Besides that, it features the 144Hz, 10-bit pOLED display that supports over a billion colours. The display also supports HDR10+, DC-Dimming and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with Dolby Atmos and support Snapdragon Sound for the audio experience.

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with near-Stock Android 12 experience, assured upgrade to Android 13 and 14 plus security updates for 3 years. It also comes with Ready For, allowing users to play mobile games, make video calls, or use their phone’s apps on a big screen. The Motorola Edge 30 also comes with the security of ThinkShield for mobile for security.

Motorola Edge 30 has a 6.5 inch pOLED display. It is protected by the Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Edge 30 gets a 4,020mAh battery supported by the 33W charger.

The Edge 30 comes with a 50MP main camera along with a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth lens. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 30 will go on sale on from May 19 at 12 noon in two colours; Meteor Grey and Aurora Green on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores. The Motorola Edge 30 price starts at ₹25,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/128GB model comes at ₹27,999.