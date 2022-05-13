Motorola Edge 30 with 144Hz refresh rate, 50MP camera launched. All details

Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 30 and claims it is India’s lightest 5G smartphone at 155gm and the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone measuring just 6.79mm. The Motorola Edge 30 is also the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. Besides that, it features the 144Hz, 10-bit pOLED display that supports over a billion colours. The display also supports HDR10+, DC-Dimming and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader.

