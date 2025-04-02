Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Is it a worthy upgrade?

Today, Motorola introduced its new generation Edge series smartphone, the Edge 60 Fusion, in India. The smartphone comes with several hardware upgrades but retains a similar design as the predecessor. One of the major upgrades we noticed was a shift from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor to the latest MediaTek processor, which may give the smartphone a performance boost. If you have been planning to buy the new Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, then you must examine if it's worth the hype. Therefore, to get a greater understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 50 Fusion to know about hardware upgrades and if the new generation model is worthy of upgrades.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Design and display The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 50 Fusion retain a similar design with a vegan leather rear panel. But, the new generation model includes new colour options, additional camera sensors, and better durability with IP68 and IP69 rating. Whereas, the Edge 50 Fusion comes with only a single IP68 rating.

For display, the Edge 60 Fusion features a 6.67-inch pOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. Therefore, the Edge 60 Fusion provides a better display experience.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Performance and battery The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For lasting performance, the Edge 60 Fusion is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports a 68W TurboPower. Whereas, the Edge 50 Fusion is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Therefore, you can expect better battery life with Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Camera Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It also includes a 3 in 1 light sensor that provides ambient light, flicker reduction, and RGB sensor. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Fusion features a similar 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both smartphones relay on a 32MP front-facing camera.