Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Is it a worthy upgrade?

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Know which mid-ranger smartphone you need to buy this year.

Aishwarya Panda
Published2 Apr 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Check out the detailed difference between Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 50 Fusion.
Check out the detailed difference between Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 50 Fusion.(Motorola)

Today, Motorola introduced its new generation Edge series smartphone, the Edge 60 Fusion, in India. The smartphone comes with several hardware upgrades but retains a similar design as the predecessor. One of the major upgrades we noticed was a shift from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor to the latest MediaTek processor, which may give the smartphone a performance boost. If you have been planning to buy the new Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, then you must examine if it's worth the hype. Therefore, to get a greater understanding, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 50 Fusion to know about hardware upgrades and if the new generation model is worthy of upgrades. 

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Design and display

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 50 Fusion retain a similar design with a vegan leather rear panel. But, the new generation model includes new colour options, additional camera sensors, and better durability with IP68 and IP69 rating. Whereas, the Edge 50 Fusion comes with only a single IP68 rating. 

For display, the Edge 60 Fusion features a 6.67-inch pOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness. Therefore, the Edge 60 Fusion provides a better display experience.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Performance and battery

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. 

For lasting performance, the Edge 60 Fusion is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports a 68W TurboPower. Whereas, the Edge 50 Fusion is backed by a  5000mAh battery. Therefore, you can expect better battery life with Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Camera

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It also includes a 3 in 1 light sensor that provides ambient light, flicker reduction, and RGB sensor. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Fusion features a similar 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both smartphones relay on a 32MP front-facing camera.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Price

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has been launched at a starting price of 22999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the Edge 50 Fusion comes at Rs.22999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant.

Business NewsTechnologyMotorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Edge 50 Fusion: Is it a worthy upgrade?
