Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Edge 50 Pro: Upgrades, new features and more

Aishwarya Panda
Published25 Apr 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Here's how Motorola Edge 60 Pro compares with Edge 50 Pro in terms of upgrades and new features.

Motorola recently launched the Edge 60 series in global markets, with India launch confirmed for April 30, 2025. The series includes two models, the standard Edge 60 and the Edge 60 Pro, both offering greater upgrades over the predecessor. With the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, the company has announced an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, a 1.5K pOLED display, and 50MP triple camera setup, and more, bringing advanced features in the mid-range segment. But, is it a worthy buy over last year’s Motorola Edge 50 Pro? To know about what’s new, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Edge 50 Pro. 

Also read: Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro with 50MP camera launched globally; India launch imminent

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Edge 50 Pro: Design and display

The new Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a soft leather back inspired by nylon-inspired textures. It comes with rounded corners and a slimmer design, giving it a more refined look. The smartphone comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Pro also comes with a vegan leather back and aluminium frame. It also offers an IP68 rating for water resistance. 

Also read:  Motorola Edge 50 Pro review

For display, the Edge 60 Pro features a 6.67-inch 1.5K quad-curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch Super HD curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Edge 50 Pro: Performance and battery

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM. 

For lasting performance, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 90W TurboPower charging support. Whereas, the Edge 50 Pro is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 125W TurboPower charging.

Also read: Moto Book 60 with Intel Core 7 240H processor launched in India: Check price, features and more

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs Edge 50 Pro: Camera

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor,  a 50MP ultrawide camera with macro capabilities, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities. On the other hand, the Edge 50 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

