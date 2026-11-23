Motorola is set to launch its new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo, in India on 24 November. The upcoming handset will join the company's Edge 70 series and is expected to target buyers looking for a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display and camera features in the mid-range segment.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo set to launch in India tomorrow Motorola has already revealed several details about the smartphone ahead of its launch. These include its display, processor, battery capacity, camera hardware and colour options. However, the company has not officially announced the Indian price yet.

The smartphone will run Android 16 and use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Here is what we know about the Motorola Edge 70 Neo ahead of its India launch.

Display and performance The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will feature a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a Super HD resolution of 2,772 x 1,272 pixels. The screen will support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which should make scrolling and animations smoother.

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The display is also claimed to offer peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+ and comes with Pantone Validation and Pantone SkinTone Validation. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i will offer protection against scratches and everyday damage.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It will come with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Motorola will also offer RAM Boost, which can use additional storage space to increase available virtual RAM.

The smartphone will run Android 16 out of the box.

Camera specifications Camera performance is another area Motorola is highlighting ahead of the launch.

The Edge 70 Neo will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a dedicated light sensor. On the front, the phone will have a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The camera will support 4K video recording, Night Vision and Portrait Mode. Other features include AI-powered image enhancement and editing tools.

The smartphone will also support Google Photos features such as Magic Eraser and Magic Editor. These tools allow users to remove unwanted objects from photographs and make other edits using AI.

Battery is a major highlight One of the biggest talking points of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo is its battery.

The smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which is larger than the batteries found in many smartphones in this price segment. Motorola claims that the phone can offer up to 53 hours of usage on a single charge. Actual battery life will depend on how the device is used.

It will support 45W TurboPower wired fast charging. The phone will also offer 7.5W wired reverse charging, allowing users to charge compatible accessories using the handset.

Bypass charging is another feature included in the device. It can help supply power directly to the phone during certain charging and usage conditions instead of routing it through the battery.

Expected price and availability in India Motorola has not officially announced the Edge 70 Neo's price in India. However, reports suggest that the smartphone could be priced around ₹30,000 to ₹30,999.

The final price will be revealed at the launch event on November 24. The handset will be available through Flipkart, Motorola India's official website and authorised retail outlets.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will be offered in four Pantone colour options: Gray Lilac, Milky Blue, Mountain View and Sage. Each colour will have a different finish, with Motorola using acetate-inspired, leather-inspired and silk-inspired designs.

The smartphone will also come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. It weighs 204 grams and measures 8.49mm in thickness.