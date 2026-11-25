The sub- ₹40,000 smartphone market in India has a new contender, with Motorola introducing the Edge 70 Neo in its premium mid-range Edge series. The new handset enters a segment that already includes the Vivo S2 and Nothing Phone 4a, offering buyers several choices across display quality, camera performance, battery life and processing power.

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While Motorola is banking on a large battery and a high-refresh-rate display, Vivo is offering a similarly sized battery, while Nothing stands out with a triple rear camera system and its signature Glyph lighting. Here is how the three smartphones compare on price and specifications.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo vs Vivo S2 vs Nothing Phone 4a: Price in India The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has been launched in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, priced at ₹40,999. However, introductory bank cashback offers bring its effective price down to ₹34,999.

The phone is available in four colour options: Mountain View, Gray Lilac, Milky Blue and Sage.

The Vivo S2 starts at ₹42,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a is listed at ₹39,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version on Flipkart.

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Display: Which phone offers the better screen? Motorola Edge 70 Neo features a 6.8-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,200 nits.

The Vivo S2 also gets a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, but its refresh rate is capped at 120Hz and peak brightness at 3,000 nits.

Nothing Phone 4a comes with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Processor and software: Motorola vs Vivo vs Nothing The three smartphones use different processors and software interfaces.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UX interface.

The Vivo S2 uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor and runs OriginOS 6.

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Nothing Phone 4a, meanwhile, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and comes with Nothing OS 4.1.

All three devices run Android 16 out of the box.

Battery and charging: Which smartphone lasts longer? Battery capacity is one of the key differences between the three devices.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo S2 comes with a slightly larger 7,050mAh battery, although its wired charging support is limited to 44W.

Nothing Phone 4a has a smaller 5,400mAh battery but supports faster 50W wired charging. It also offers 7.5W reverse wired charging.

Camera: Nothing Phone 4a gets a triple rear setup The Motorola Edge 70 Neo features a dual rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it gets a 32MP front camera.

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The Vivo S2 also offers a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. It has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Nothing Phone 4a takes a different approach with three rear cameras. Its setup includes a 50MP OIS primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. It also gets a 32MP selfie camera.

Another distinguishing feature is Nothing's Glyph lighting system on the rear panel.

pecifications Motorola Edge 70 Neo Vivo S2 Nothing Phone 4a Display 6.8-inch AMOLED, 144Hz 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Dimensity 7360 Turbo Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Rear camera 50MP + 2MP 50MP + 2MP 50MP + 8MP + 50MP Front camera 32MP 32MP 32MP Battery 7,000mAh 7,050mAh 5,400mAh Charging 45W 44W 50W Starting price ₹ 40,999 ₹ 42,999 ₹ 39,999

With the three phones competing in a similar price segment, buyers can compare their display, battery, processor and camera features before making a choice. Motorola offers a high-refresh-rate screen and a large battery, Vivo focuses on battery capacity, while Nothing brings a more versatile rear camera arrangement.

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