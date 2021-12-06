Motorola G31 goes on sale today at Flipkart. See price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lenovo-owned Motorola will launch a new smartphone in the budget segment, G31, today on Flipkart. The Motorola G31 is priced at ₹12,999 for the basic 4GB model. The smartphone was already launched in European markets. Motorola G31 will compete with Realme and Xiaomi in the budget category in which there is maximum traction. Available in Blue and Black, the Motorola G31 comes with 50MP main camera and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

The 6GB version will be sold at ₹14,999. The sale beings 12 noon today on Flipkart. It is available in two colours; Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey.

The 6GB version will be sold at ₹14,999. The sale beings 12 noon today on Flipkart. It is available in two colours; Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey.

Display

Motorola G31 features a dew drop display that houses front camera of the phone. The 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers 90Hz refresh rate. It can generate 700 nits of peak brightness and 409 ppi. Motorola claims it to be a water repellant smartphone.

Cameras

The Motorola brings triple rear lenses in G31. The main lens is a whopping 50MP shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and another 8MP depth sensor. Motorola G31 has a 13MP selfie camera.

Processor

Battery

Motorola G31 is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

