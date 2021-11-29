Motorola G31 will be available starting December 6 on Flipkart. The budget segment smartphone, Motorola G31 is priced at ₹12,999. The smartphone was already launched in European markets. Motorola G31 will compete with Realme and Xiaomi in the budget category in which there is maximum traction. Available in Blue and Black, the Motorola G31 comes with 50MP main camera and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Design

Motorola G31 features a dew drop display that houses front camera of the phone. The 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers 90Hz refresh rate. It can generate 700 nits of peak brightness and 409 ppi. Motorola claims it to be a water repellant smartphone.

Meet the all-new #motog31, designed to elevate your viewing experience. Its stunning 6.4" AMOLED FHD+ Display & outstanding 50MP Quad Function Camera will truly wow you. Get it on 6th Dec starting at ₹12,999 on @Flipkart! #GoDazzle #gomotog https://t.co/WXngg0g64O pic.twitter.com/3sCkAycdn9 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 29, 2021

Cameras

The Lenovo-owned Motorola brings triple rear lenses in G31. The main lens is a whopping 50MP shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and another 8MP depth sensor. Motorola G31 has a 13MP selfie camera.

Processor

The smartphone runs on Android 11 with near stock experience. Motorola G31 will feature MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant is a 6GB/128GB phone.

Battery

Motorola G31 is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

