Motorola G31 with 50MP camera announced. See price, availability

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Motorola G31 will be available starting December 6 on Flipkart. The budget segment smartphone, Motorola G31 is priced at ₹12,999. The smartphone was already launched in European markets. Motorola G31 will compete with Realme and Xiaomi in the budget category in which there is maximum traction. Available in Blue and Black, the Motorola G31 comes with 50MP main camera and a huge 5,000mAh battery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola G31 will be available starting December 6 on Flipkart. The budget segment smartphone, Motorola G31 is priced at ₹12,999. The smartphone was already launched in European markets. Motorola G31 will compete with Realme and Xiaomi in the budget category in which there is maximum traction. Available in Blue and Black, the Motorola G31 comes with 50MP main camera and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

Design Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Motorola G31 features a dew drop display that houses front camera of the phone. The 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers 90Hz refresh rate. It can generate 700 nits of peak brightness and 409 ppi. Motorola claims it to be a water repellant smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cameras

The Lenovo-owned Motorola brings triple rear lenses in G31. The main lens is a whopping 50MP shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and another 8MP depth sensor. Motorola G31 has a 13MP selfie camera.

Processor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battery

Motorola G31 is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}