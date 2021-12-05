Motorola G51 5G coming to India on December 10. See details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lenovo-owned Motorola is launching the Moto G51 5G in India on December 10. The company's Indian branch confirmed the launch date on Twitter. The company has not revealed the Indian pricing of the gadget yet, but it has confirmed that the smartphone will have two colour options in India and will be sold through Flipkart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lenovo-owned Motorola is launching the Moto G51 5G in India on December 10. The company's Indian branch confirmed the launch date on Twitter. The company has not revealed the Indian pricing of the gadget yet, but it has confirmed that the smartphone will have two colour options in India and will be sold through Flipkart.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to GSM Arena, Motorola Moto G51 5G is the world's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC. It boots Android 11 and comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage onboard. It is still unclear what trims the smartphone will be available in India.

The Moto G51 5G packs a 6.8 inch with 120Hz refresh rate FullHD LCD and ships with a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 10W, as per GSM Arena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Moto G51 5G comes with a total of four cameras - a 13MP selfie shooter inside the punch hole (16MP on the Chinese model), with the 50MP primary camera on the rear joined by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}