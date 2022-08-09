Motorola launched its Moto G32 in India: Details on price, specs

Motorola’s G32 will be available for sale from August 16, 2022 at 12PM, exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores. This handset will be available in a single 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 12,999.
Motorola, a Lenovo owned smartphone brand has launched its Moto G32 in India today. The latest G-series smartphone from Motorola is powered with a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a Snapdragon 680 processor. The device runs on Android 12 and available in Mineral Grey and Satin Silver colours.
Motorola’s G32 will be available for sale from August 16, 2022 at 12PM, exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores. This handset will be available in a single 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 12,999. Additionally, there will be a bank offer of an instant discount up to Rs. 1,250 with HDFC bank credit cards.
Customers can avail themselves of the benefits of Jio offers worth Rs. 2,559 including a cashback of Rs. 2000 and Rs. 559 discounts on ZEE 5 annual subscription, said the smartphone brand in a statement.
Motorola’s latest smartphone from the G series comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery backup supported by 33W TurboPower fast charging. The handset measures 161.78x73.84x8.49mm and weighs about 184gm.
Talking about the optics, this smartphone hovers a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50 MP primary sensor with an aperture lens of f/1.8. It is also supported by an 8 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture ultra wide lens and a macro sensor of 2 MP with an aperture of f/2.4. The Moto G32 comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens for clear selfies and smooth video calling experience.
In terms of connectivity capabilities, this device includes dual-band WiFi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. It comes with dual stereo speakers and dual microphones. The device also has a ThinkShield mobile security and IP52 rating for protection from dust and supports water resistance.
Meanwhile, Motorola has confirmed that it will announce the Moto Razr 2022 alongside the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro series on August 11, 2022 in China.
