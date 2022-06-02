OPEN APP
Motorola launches budget segment phone Moto e2s with 5,000mAh battery
Motorola has today launched the Moto e32s on Flipkart, JioMart, Reliance Digital and across 60,000+ retail stores, through Jio Mart Digital. The budget segment phone, Moto e32s, comes with a PMMA finish, and IP52 rating. The phone has a 90Hz panel with 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a punch hole design.

The Moto e32s offers Android 12, a 16MP triple camera system supported by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensors, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.

The Mote e32s also features a side mounted fingerprint sensor and MediaTek’s octa-core processor with LPDDR4X RAM. The phone has an 8MP selfie lens.

The Moto e32s comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+ 64GB variants with two SIM slots plus a dedicated microSD slot up to 1TB. 

Available in two colours, Slate Gray and Misty Silver, the Moto e32s will go on sale from June 6, 12 noon onwards on JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, JioMart and Flipkart.

