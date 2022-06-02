Motorola launches budget segment phone Moto e2s with 5,000mAh battery

Motorola has today launched the Moto e32s on Flipkart, JioMart, Reliance Digital and across 60,000+ retail stores, through Jio Mart Digital. The budget segment phone, Moto e32s, comes with a PMMA finish, and IP52 rating. The phone has a 90Hz panel with 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a punch hole design.

