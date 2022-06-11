Motorola is back again with deals and offers on their mid and premium range of smartphones during the Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, from today till June 17. Moto G22, featuring a renewed design, a 6.5 inch 90 Hz refresh rate display with a 16MP selfie, 50MP quad-camera system, and a 20W TurboPower charger along with Android 12 out-of-the-box experience, comes at a price of ₹9,249.

The Moto G31, starting at ₹10,249 is packed with AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 50MP quad function camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 60MP selfie camera, 50MP OIS and 50 MP ultra-wide and macro cameras, 10-bit OLED display, 68W charging and more, also goes on offer at End of Season Sale. The smartphone complemented by 144 Hz refresh rate, near-Stock Android 12 and Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers. It will be available at a price of Rs. 40,999 including bank and exchange offer.

Motorola has also given offers on all other smartphones from its premium edge franchise like Edge 20, at a discount of ₹24, 249, Edge 20 Pro that features a 108MP + 50X super Zoom camera system at ₹32,249.

The G-series smartphones are also available during Flipkart End of Season Sale, including the Moto G51 at a discounted price of ₹13,249 and Moto G71 5G at a discounted price of ₹17,249 incl. of bank offers. Moreover, the Moto G60 is available at ₹14,549. The Moto G40 Fusion packed with 6.8 inch 120 Hz FHD+ display and a 6,000mAh battery is available at a Rs. 13,749.