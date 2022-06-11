Motorola phones available at discount during Flipkart’s End of Season Sale. Details1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2022, 07:08 PM IST
- Motorola's offer is applicable on mid and premium range phones
Motorola is back again with deals and offers on their mid and premium range of smartphones during the Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, from today till June 17. Moto G22, featuring a renewed design, a 6.5 inch 90 Hz refresh rate display with a 16MP selfie, 50MP quad-camera system, and a 20W TurboPower charger along with Android 12 out-of-the-box experience, comes at a price of ₹9,249.