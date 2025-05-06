Subscribe

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India launch teased, here’s everything we know

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is confirmed to launch in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Aishwarya Panda
Published6 May 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is launching in India soon. Here’s everything you need to know. (Motorola)

Motorola has launched its new generation foldable, the Razr 60 Ultra, in the global market on April 24 with several performance upgrades. Now, the Lenovo-backed smartphone brand is teasing the India launch for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, which will likely be similar to the global variant. Reportedly, the clamshell fold will pack the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing powerful performance and upgrades over its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra. Alongside the launch, Motorola is also teasing AI upgrades, which will likely be introduced during the launch. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. 

Also read: Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro with 50MP camera launched globally; India launch imminent

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India launch confirmed

Motorola recently shared a social media post on X confirming the launch of the Razr 60 Ultra as “the World’s most powerful AI flip phone.” Alongside the post, Amazon also released a dedicated microsite for the smartphone, revealing the design and several upgrades of the clamshell phone. However, the company did not reveal the India launch date as of now.

According to the Amazon listing, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. With a powerful processor, Motorola is also teasing advanced Moto AI capabilities that say, “Glance at your phone to start a conversation.” Lastly, the company also flaunted smartphones’ new colour ways and finishes in Red, Green, and wood-themed colours as the Edge 50 Ultra model. 

Also read: Moto G56 5G design and full specs tipped online ahead of official launch - Details

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specs

Based on the global variant, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could feature a 7-inch pOLED LTPO main display and a 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover display, both offering 165Hz refresh rate. As confirmed, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. 

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design leaked with a new colour variant- What to expect

The Razr 60 Ultra features a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it may feature a 50MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Razr 60 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 4700mAh battery that may come with 68W TurboPower fast charging support. Now, we simply have to wait until the official launch to confirm what the new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has in store for the users.

Business NewsTechnologyMotorola Razr 60 Ultra India launch teased, here's everything we know
First Published:6 May 2025, 02:07 PM IST
