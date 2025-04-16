Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specs, features, and more compared

New Motorola Razr 60 mobiles are coming soon. Last week, Lenovo-backed smartphone brand Motorola teased the upcoming launch on April 24, generating curiosity over the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro launch. As we are heading towards the launch, several leaks and certifications have already confirmed some of the features, showcasing some promising upgrades. But, is the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra as good as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7? Well, to gain a greater understanding, we have compared the expected specs of both smartphones to know which of these clamshell-style foldable phones lives up to the hype.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Design and display Recently, we have come across several leaked marketing materials for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra that flaunt the smartphone’s design. While the smartphone looks similar to its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra, we expect a more premium build and material for the new generation. Furthermore, it is also suggested to feature an upgraded hinge, which may reduce the display crease. For the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung is expected to bring bigger displays, a no-visible crease, a flat aluminium frame, and a slimmer body.

For display, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely feature a 6.9-inch foldable display and a 4-inch cover display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with a bigger 4.0-inch cover display and a 6.85-inch main display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Camera The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 both may feature a dual camera setup over the cover display. However, they both may differ in camera performance. Samsung will reportedly stick to 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide camera as its predecessor. Whereas, the Razr 60 Ultra could feature a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP telephoto lens.

While the camera performance it to be determined, we expect that this year, the Razr 60 Ultra could get a significant camera upgrade, considering Motorola’s plan for going all-in on providing a flagship experience.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Performance and battery For powerful performance and support for AI-powered features, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra's recent Geekbench data suggests a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with up to 16GB of RAM. Whereas, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has mixed rumours, with some suggesting the Exynos 2500 chip, whereas others show encouragement for the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Considering the previous Samsung foldable trend, we expect the company to stick to a Qualcomm processor.