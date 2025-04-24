Motorola Razr 60 vs Motorola Razr 50: Here’s everything new expected

Motorola Razr 60 is launching today with new processor and features. Know what upgrades to expect in comparison to Razr 50

Aishwarya Panda
Published24 Apr 2025, 07:48 PM IST
Here’s what we expect from the Motorola Razr 60 in comparison to Razr 50.
Here’s what we expect from the Motorola Razr 60 in comparison to Razr 50.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Motorola Razr 60 vs Motorola Razr 50: Motorola is all set to launch the Razr 60 series in the global market today. As we wait for the official launch, several details surrounding the new foldables have already been leaked, giving us a glimpse of the expected upgrades. As per reports, the Razr 60 Ultra will launch in several regions, whereas, the vanilla Razr 60 could launch in specific regions. Now, some new details surrounding the Moto Razr 60 have come forward, revealing specifications and features. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Motorola Razr 60 and Motorola Razr 50 to know what is new and expected during the launch. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

Motorola Razr 60 vs Motorola Razr 50: Design and display

The Motorola Razr 50 features a vegan leather design on the bottom rear panel and a strip of leather on the top half of the screen. The smartphone features a stainless steel hinge and aluminium frame, making it look premium. For the Motorola Razr 60, we expect the design to remain the same with an upgraded hinge. However, the IPX8 rating for water resistance is expected to remain the same. 

For display, the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 60 are likely to feature a similar 3.63-inch AMOLED cover display and a 6.9-inch pOLED display. Therefore, we can speculate that both models will look identical, but the Razr 60 could come with a few iterations. 

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro launch today: Key specs, prices tipped online

Motorola Razr 60 vs Motorola Razr 50: Performance and battery

The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2. While the smartphone was not suitable for multitasking, it performed well with day-to-day tasks. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 60 will likely be powered by the  MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. However, the storage options are yet to be determined. For battery, the Motorola Razr 50 is backed by a 4200mAh battery, whereas the Motorola Razr 60 is expected to be equipped with 4a 500mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 60 vs Motorola Razr 50: Camera

Both the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 60 models are expected to feature a 50MP main camera with OIS and 13MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the new generation may rely on 32MP selfie camera. However, with a different processor, we expect the Razr 60 to provide improved image quality than the  Razr 50. Now, we simply have to wait a couple of hours to know what the Motorola Razr 60 has in store for the users.

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 07:48 PM IST
