Motorola Signature 27 battery controversy: Why could some buyers get a 5,500mAh battery instead of 7,000mAh?

Motorola's latest flagship smartphone, the Signature 27, is facing questions over its battery capacity after regulatory records revealed two versions of the device with different battery sizes. While the company advertises the phone with a 7,000mAh battery, one of the listed variants appears to have a smaller 5,500mAh unit.

Motorola's Signature 27 may face battery size issues in different phones The difference was first spotted by Android Authority in the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL), a database that contains energy-related information about electronic products sold in the European market.

The records show two model numbers for the Motorola Signature 27: XT2701-1 and XT2701-5. While the first version has a battery capacity that matches Motorola's advertised figure, the second appears to have a considerably smaller battery.

This raises questions about whether customers in different markets will receive different hardware despite buying a phone sold under the same name.

Two Motorola Signature 27 models have different battery capacities According to the EPREL database, the Motorola Signature 27 model XT2701-1 has a rated battery capacity of 6,790mAh. This corresponds to the typical capacity of 7,000mAh advertised by Motorola.

The second model, XT2701-5, has a rated capacity of 5,350mAh, which translates to an advertised typical capacity of around 5,500mAh.

The difference between the two batteries is 1,500mAh. This means the smaller version has around 21% less capacity than the 7, 000mAh model.

The difference is also visible in the battery endurance figures listed in the European database. The 7,000mAh variant is listed with an endurance of 77 hours and 45 minutes per cycle, while the smaller battery version is listed at 61 hours and 29 minutes.

These figures come from standardised regulatory testing and should not be treated as a direct estimate of how many hours a phone will last during everyday use. However, they do show that the two versions have different battery capacities and endurance ratings.

Why is the battery difference important? The battery is one of the major selling points of the Motorola Signature 27. Motorola says the 7,000mAh battery is around 35% larger than the 5,200mAh battery found in the original Motorola Signature.

The company also advertises 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging on the new phone.

A version with a 5,500mAh battery would still be larger than the battery in the previous model. However, the improvement would be much smaller than what Motorola highlights in its marketing.

For buyers, this could make a difference when comparing the phone with other flagship devices, particularly if battery life is one of the main reasons for choosing the Signature 27.

Motorola has not publicly explained why the two battery configurations appear in the European database or identified the markets that could receive the smaller version.

Will Indian buyers get the smaller battery? There is no confirmed information suggesting that the Indian version of the Motorola Signature 27 will have the smaller battery.

Motorola India's official product page currently lists the phone with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The company's official product information also mentions 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Android Authority also reported that the 7,000mAh version was listed in countries including Austria, France, Germany and the UK. However, the existence of the second model number means buyers should pay attention to the exact specifications of the device being sold in their market.