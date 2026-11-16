Motorola Signature 27 battery controversy: Why could some buyers get a 5,500mAh battery instead of 7,000mAh?

Motorola's latest flagship smartphone, the Signature 27, is facing questions over its battery capacity after regulatory records revealed two versions of the device with different battery sizes. While the company advertises the phone with a 7,000mAh battery, one of the listed variants appears to have a smaller 5,500mAh unit.

Advertisement

Motorola's Signature 27 may face battery size issues in different phones The difference was first spotted by Android Authority in the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL), a database that contains energy-related information about electronic products sold in the European market.

The records show two model numbers for the Motorola Signature 27: XT2701-1 and XT2701-5. While the first version has a battery capacity that matches Motorola's advertised figure, the second appears to have a considerably smaller battery.

This raises questions about whether customers in different markets will receive different hardware despite buying a phone sold under the same name.

Two Motorola Signature 27 models have different battery capacities According to the EPREL database, the Motorola Signature 27 model XT2701-1 has a rated battery capacity of 6,790mAh. This corresponds to the typical capacity of 7,000mAh advertised by Motorola.

Advertisement

The second model, XT2701-5, has a rated capacity of 5,350mAh, which translates to an advertised typical capacity of around 5,500mAh.

The difference between the two batteries is 1,500mAh. This means the smaller version has around 21% less capacity than the 7, 000mAh model.

The difference is also visible in the battery endurance figures listed in the European database. The 7,000mAh variant is listed with an endurance of 77 hours and 45 minutes per cycle, while the smaller battery version is listed at 61 hours and 29 minutes.

These figures come from standardised regulatory testing and should not be treated as a direct estimate of how many hours a phone will last during everyday use. However, they do show that the two versions have different battery capacities and endurance ratings.

Advertisement

Why is the battery difference important? The battery is one of the major selling points of the Motorola Signature 27. Motorola says the 7,000mAh battery is around 35% larger than the 5,200mAh battery found in the original Motorola Signature.

The company also advertises 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging on the new phone.

A version with a 5,500mAh battery would still be larger than the battery in the previous model. However, the improvement would be much smaller than what Motorola highlights in its marketing.

For buyers, this could make a difference when comparing the phone with other flagship devices, particularly if battery life is one of the main reasons for choosing the Signature 27.

Motorola has not publicly explained why the two battery configurations appear in the European database or identified the markets that could receive the smaller version.

Advertisement

Will Indian buyers get the smaller battery? There is no confirmed information suggesting that the Indian version of the Motorola Signature 27 will have the smaller battery.

Motorola India's official product page currently lists the phone with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The company's official product information also mentions 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Android Authority also reported that the 7,000mAh version was listed in countries including Austria, France, Germany and the UK. However, the existence of the second model number means buyers should pay attention to the exact specifications of the device being sold in their market.

The difference between the two versions is not a minor change. A 1,500mAh reduction could affect how long the phone lasts between charges, particularly for people who use their devices heavily.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.