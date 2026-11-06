Motorola Signature 27 launched: 200MP camera, Gemini AI, 7,000mAh battery and GrapheneOS support — what’s new?

Motorola has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, bringing a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, Google's Gemini AI experiences, a high-brightness display and a 7,000mAh battery.

Announced on Thursday, November 5, the device is positioned as the company's most advanced smartphone yet.

The Motorola Signature 27 features a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 100x Super Zoom, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP front camera.

Motorola said the camera system received a DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging quality and ranked ahead of other Android and iOS devices in DXOMARK's assessment of smartphones launched in 2026.

The smartphone also features an Extreme AMOLED Duo tandem display with peak brightness of up to 12,000 nits.

Motorola Signature 27: Camera and photography features The camera system is one of the key highlights of the new Motorola flagship. Its 200MP periscope telephoto camera supports 100x Super Zoom Pro, allowing users to capture distant subjects. The 3x periscope lens is also designed to deliver natural-looking portraits.

The 50MP primary camera uses Sony's LYTIA L910 sensor and LOFIC technology to capture brighter, more balanced videos in difficult lighting conditions. The phone also introduces a dedicated EVS action sensor, which Motorola says helps capture fast-moving subjects with greater clarity and detail.

For video recording, the device supports Dolby Vision and features an AI-powered Video Enhancement Engine that optimises colour, contrast and dynamic range. The 50MP front camera supports 4K video recording.

12,000-nit display and Snapdragon processor The Motorola Signature 27 comes with an Extreme AMOLED Duo display built using tandem technology, which combines two emissive layers to improve brightness, colour reproduction and energy efficiency.

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The panel offers up to 12,000 nits of peak brightness, 1.5K resolution and Dolby Vision support. Motorola claims the display delivers up to 34% greater energy efficiency and up to 121% longer lifespan than traditional AMOLED panels.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform. To manage heat during intensive tasks, Motorola has included its ArcticMesh cooling system, featuring a thermal chamber that is 40% larger than the previous generation.

The device also comes with a six-antenna design, Wi-Fi 8 compatibility and claims of up to twice the Wi-Fi speeds.

Gemini AI, Motorola Qira and new features The Motorola Signature 27 is designed for Gemini Intelligence, bringing Google's AI capabilities to the device.

Motorola has also introduced several AI-powered tools.

Rambler converts natural speech into polished messages by removing filler words, correcting repetitions and organising content into paragraphs or bullet points.

Another feature, Sign-to-Text, uses the front-facing camera to translate American Sign Language into written English in real time.

The smartphone also supports Google's Gemini Omni for creating and editing videos through natural conversation, and Lyria for generating soundtracks using prompts.

7,000mAh battery and Bang & Olufsen audio The Motorola Signature 27 packs a 7,000mAh battery, which Motorola says is 35% larger than the previous generation.

It supports 90W TurboPower wired charging and 50W wireless charging. According to the company, 12 minutes of wired charging can provide enough power for a day's use.

The device also features Audio by Bang & Olufsen, making it the only smartphone currently in the market with the audio brand's technology, according to Motorola.

For durability, the smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and military-grade durability certification.

It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

GrapheneOS support and global availability The Motorola Signature 27 will be Motorola's first smartphone to support GrapheneOS, a security-focused open-source operating system based on the Android Open Source Project.

The company is developing the device in partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation.