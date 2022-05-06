Motorola is going to launch ‘world’s thinnest 5G phone’ next week in India. This new sleek phone is known as Motorola Edge 30. It will be launched on May 12 on Flipkart and Reliance Digital. Motorola Edge 30 will also be available at leading retail stores across the country. The company says that Motorola Edge 30 will be just 6.79 mm thin and with an estimated weight of 155 grams.

Motorola Edge 30 is expected to boast features like 144Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display and 50MP main camera. The ‘thinnest 5G phone’ may use the Snapdragon 778G+ processor for computing coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Motorola Edge 30 may use Android 12 out of the box.

Motorola may pack the Edge 30 with a 4,020mAh battery to make it thin supported by a 33W charger inside the box.

Motorola Edge 30 could use triple rear lenses having a 50MP main camera supported by 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It is expected to get a 32MP selfie lens.

The display of Motorola Edge 30 could feature 144Hz refresh rate in AMOLED form and may be of a 6.5 inch size.