Motorola to launch ‘world’s thinnest 5G phone’ with 144Hz refresh rate. Details

Motorola is going to launch ‘world’s thinnest 5G phone’ next week in India. This new sleek phone is known as Motorola Edge 30. It will be launched on May 12 on Flipkart and Reliance Digital. Motorola Edge 30 will also be available at leading retail stores across the country. The company says that Motorola Edge 30 will be just 6.79 mm thin and with an estimated weight of 155 grams.

