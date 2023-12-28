Motorola's 2024 product lineup to include redesigned Razr model and AI capabilities: Report
Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, hints at upcoming smartphone models for 2024, including a redesigned Razr model and language model capabilities in flagship X series smartphones.
Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has reportedly provided hints about the upcoming smartphone models for 2024, reported Gadgets 360. Despite the widespread adoption of Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in flagship Android phones released this year, there is anticipation regarding Motorola's plans to unveil a phone powered by this advanced SoC.