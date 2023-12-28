Motorola's 2024 product lineup to include redesigned Razr model and AI capabilities: Report

Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, has reportedly provided hints about the upcoming smartphone models for 2024, reported Gadgets 360. Despite the widespread adoption of Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in flagship Android phones released this year, there is anticipation regarding Motorola's plans to unveil a phone powered by this advanced SoC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Numerous brands have committed to integrating the new chip into their devices, making it a notable development in the mobile industry.

In a Weibo post, Chen Jin has offered a glimpse into Motorola's plans for the next year. The product lineup for 2024 from the Lenovo-owned company includes a fresh iteration of the Razr model, adds the report. The upcoming Razr phone is set to feature a redesigned look and incorporate artificial intelligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Motorola aims to incorporate extensive language model capabilities into its flagship X series smartphones in the upcoming year.

As per the report, Motorola has outlined its product roadmap for 2024, featuring enhancements in the new Moto S series and Moto G series smartphones. The comprehensive lineup is set for launch next year, with Chen Jin highlighting the Moto Razr series' significant success in both the Chinese and global markets in 2023.

He emphasized the company's strategic adjustment in product planning and pace to effectively navigate the substantial opportunities and challenges presented by folding screens and AI large models in the mobile phone industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, Motorola scaled back its model releases for both the Chinese and other global markets. In China, the company unveiled the Moto G34 5G featuring the Snapdragon 695 SoC earlier this month. The Motorola Edge 2023, equipped with the Dimensity 7030 SoC, made its debut in October. In the Indian market, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030, was introduced in September.

