In a bid to bolster user privacy, Mozilla Firefox has revamped its free privacy monitoring service, known as Mozilla Monitor, and introduced a subscription model named Mozilla Monitor Plus. Since its inception in 2002, Firefox has been renowned for its commitment to user privacy, offering features like ad blocker extensions, Facebook containers, and tracking protection. The latest move further solidifies Mozilla's dedication to safeguarding user data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mozilla Monitor, formerly known as Firefox Monitor, is a free service that aims to monitor and notify users about potential exposure of personal information on data broker websites. Users can avail a one-time free scan by providing encrypted information such as their first and last name, current city and state, date of birth, and email address.

Interestingly, the scan reveals instances where personal information may have been exposed, whether through data breaches or broker sites, along with suggested solutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those seeking continuous monitoring of potentially exposed data, Mozilla introduces the subscription-based Mozilla Monitor Plus, priced at $8.99 per month. This premium service not only initiates data removal requests but also conducts monthly scans to ensure the user's personal information remains off data broker sites. Users will be promptly notified once their information is successfully removed.

Mozilla emphasizes its commitment to privacy, ensuring that the user's data remains encrypted and adheres to the company's privacy policy. At launch, the Monitor service will be available exclusively to users in the United States.

With the Mozilla Monitor Plus subscription, users can get an enhanced layer of security, allowing them to proactively manage and protect their personal information from potential threats and unauthorized access. As privacy concerns continue to escalate, Mozilla's latest initiative could stand as a solid plan to empower users with the means to control and secure their online identity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

