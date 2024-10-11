Mozilla Firefox users beware! Here's what you should do after high severity warning from Indian govt
CERT-In alerts users about multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird, affecting earlier versions. These flaws could allow remote code execution. Mozilla has responded with an urgent update for Firefox to mitigate a serious zero-day vulnerability.
Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cyber security watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a high severity warning for Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Thunderbird. The alert states that multiple vulnerabilities have been found on Mozilla products that could be used by an attacker in order to executed an arbitrary code on the user's system.