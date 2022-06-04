Mozilla rolling out Firefox Translation add-on for web translation locally

Mozilla is rolling out the Firefox Translations add-on featufor its users around the world. This feature is a part of the Project Bergamot funded by European Union. The goal of this project was to build a set of neural machine translation tools that would enable Mozilla to develop a website translation add-on that operates locally, i.e. the engines, language models and in-page translation alorithms would need to reside and be executed entirely in the user’s computer, so none of the data would be sent to the cloud, making it entirely private.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}