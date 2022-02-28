Mobile Premier League (MPL), one of the world’s largest mobile eSports and skill gaming platforms, announced today that it has joined hands with GameDuell in line with its strategy to expand operations across key global markets. Following this transaction, MPL now has a presence across three continents of Europe, Asia and North America. This move also marks MPL’s foray into the Mobile F2P (free to play) space. It now aims to cater to the most evolved global markets.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, GameDuell is one of Europe’s games studios in community card and board games, a cross-platform gaming community with more than 40 casual online skill games delivered in seven languages.

MPL has been focused on exploring multiple segments to offer world class gaming and eSports experiences to users. The GameDuell management team are also excited to bring their deep experience in building multiplayer games like board, action arcade and puzzle games, to both an Indian and global audience across web, social and mobile platforms.

Sai Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO, MPL said, “We are excited to expand our operations to Europe after having successfully ventured into Indonesia and the U.S. We believe our collaboration with GameDuell will give us the right strategic support and expertise to take this new journey forward and help us continue to offer exemplary gaming experience for both India and the world. We welcome the incredibly talented GameDuell team onboard, and together we look forward to creating best in class gaming experiences and growing the Mobile F2P segment."

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with MPL and believe the complementary strengths between both teams will enable us to grow our GameDuell games communities even bigger across the world. Given GameDuell’s expertise and experience in the segment coupled with MPL’s global distribution and ambitious vision, we look forward to further building our vision of bringing people together to have a good time with games on a global scale", said Kai Bolik, CEO, GameDuell.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.