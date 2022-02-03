MSI launches meta-ready gaming laptops. Check price, specifications, availability

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MSI has launched its new lineup of gaming laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel H series processors. These new gaming laptops boasting the Meta-ready logo and are equipped with Intel CoreTM i7 or above processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or above. Following the global launch in January, the new range of laptops will be available in the Indian market at MSI authorized online and offline resellers. Not all the laptops unveiled today are meta-ready but selected ones.

The prices of these laptops vary between ₹1,11,990 lakh to ₹4,81,990 lakh. These laptops are known by the names of Stealth, Raider, Vector, Pulse, Crosshair and Katana.

Also adding on to the delight of new gaming series laptops, MSI as a part of its early bird program will give its consumers a free $50 steam wallet code on the purchase of MSI 12th gen laptop till March 15.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops are based on the Ampere architecture, with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time.

Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop Titan RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 Super laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

Additionally, the new 4th generation of Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, further enhance efficiency, performance, and battery life. The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 30%~45% increase in CPU performance.

Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "We are delighted to announce our new line-up of products for 2022 in the Indian market. With this new range which is an amalgamation of both creator and gaming laptops, we are entering a new era wherein human beings will interact with us through a combination of VR, AR, cloud system, AI and internet technology."

“We believe that MSI Gameverse laptops are the key to this evolution and will be well received by our Indian consumers. With the new lapotops, we are not only providing the best performance products for gamers to exceed their capabilities, but also providing the best efficiency for digital content creators to explore the infinite possibilities that lie ahead," he added.

