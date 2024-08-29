Reliance AGM 2024: Mukesh Ambani announces Jio AI-Cloud; users to get 100 GB free storage as welcome offer
Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer at the 47th AGM, providing Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage and affordable prices for additional storage.
Reliance Industries Ltd is conducting its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. During this significant event, Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressed an impressive 3.5 million shareholders, sharing several major updates. Among these, Ambani revealed a key initiative aimed at expanding access to artificial intelligence and cloud storage for Jio users.